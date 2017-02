MIAMI, Sept 25 Tropical Storm Ophelia near the Caribbean has weakened sharply and is now considered a post-tropical cyclone, U.S. hurricane forecasters said on Sunday.

"Ophelia has degenerated into a remnant low," the forecasters said of the Atlantic storm, which had never threatened land or energy facilities in the Gulf of Mexico. "The system is expected to weaken and to dissipate in a day or so."

(Reporting by Michael Condor in Miami; Editing by xxx)