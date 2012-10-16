(Updates details on hurricane weakening)
MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Hurricane Paul, about 310
miles (500 kilometers) southwest of Mexico's Baja peninsula, has
weakened to a Category 2 hurricane and was expected to make
landfall in a sparsely populated area late on Tuesday, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said.
Paul carried maximum wind speeds of around 110 miles per
hour (175 km per hour) and was moving north-northeast at 17
miles per hour (28 km per hour), the center said on Monday.
The Mexican government has issued a hurricane warning from
Santa Fe northward to Punta Abreojos on the country's western
Baja peninsula, the center added. However the storm is not
expected to encroach on the popular tourist haven of Los Cabos.
"Paul is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2
to 4 inches over the southern Baja peninsula with possible
isolated amounts of 8 inches," the center said.
Mexico has no important oil installations along the Pacific
coast.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Doina Chiacu)