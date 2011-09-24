MIAMI, Sept 24 Tropical Storm Philippe formed in the far eastern Atlantic on Saturday, becoming the 16th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Philippe was about 345 miles (550 km) southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands with top sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km), the Miami-based hurricane center said.

(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Will Dunham)