* Philippe forms in the far eastern Atlantic

* Tropical Storm Ophelia weakens slightly

MIAMI, Sept 24 Tropical Storm Philippe sprang to life in the far eastern Atlantic on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ophelia swirled toward the Caribbean on a track likely to take it away from the region's island chains.

Philippe became the 16th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Neither storm posed a threat to the U.S. coast or energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.

Some computer models show Philippe becoming a hurricane by Monday afternoon but on a track that will keep it out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Philippe was about 345 miles (550 km) southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands with top sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km), the Miami-based hurricane center said.

Tropical Storm Ophelia continued swirling on a path that forecasters say will see it move far from the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico. Ophelia has weakened slightly as it treks toward the west-northwest, forecasters said.

At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Ophelia was 295 miles (475 km) east of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of 45 miles (75 km) per hour. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; editing by Todd Eastham)