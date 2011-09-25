* Tropical Storm Philippe seen staying at sea
* Tropical Storm Ophelia may soon expire
MIAMI, Sept 25 The Atlantic's latest tropical
storm is likely to strengthen soon into a short-lived hurricane
while staying far from land, U.S. hurricane foresters said on
Sunday.
Tropical Storm Philippe, the 16th named storm of the 2011
Atlantic hurricane season, came to life on Saturday as
forecasters tracked another tropical storm, Ophelia, which was
approaching the Caribbean.
Forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted
Ophelia will skirt the Caribbean's island chains and neither
storm will constitute a threat to the densely populated U.S.
coast or energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
Philippe on Sunday was about 450 miles (725 km)
west-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, moving
west-northwest at 12 miles per hour (19 km), while producing
top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km), according to the
Miami-based hurricane center.
"Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours,
and Phillipe could become a hurricane by late Monday," the
forecasters said in advisory.
Ophelia continued on a path that forecasters say will keep
it away from Puerto Rico. Ophelia appears to be unwinding and
soon may be downgraded from tropical storm status.
Ophelia at midday on Sunday was 175 miles (285 km) east of
the Caribbean's Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of
40 mph (65 km) as it moved west at 9 mph (14 km).
(Reporting by Michael Condor in Miami; Editing by Bill
Trott)