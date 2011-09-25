* Tropical Storm Philippe seen staying at sea
* Tropical Storm Ophelia weakens and is downgraded
(Adds downgrade of Ophelia and new details on Philippe)
MIAMI, Sept 25 The Atlantic's latest tropical
storm is likely to strengthen soon into a short-lived hurricane
while staying far from land, U.S. hurricane foresters said on
Sunday.
Tropical Storm Philippe, the 16th named storm of the 2011
Atlantic hurricane season, came to life on Saturday and
strengthened on Sunday but was unlikely to constitute a threat
to the densely populated U.S. coast or energy interests in the
Gulf of Mexico.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reuters Hurricane Tracker r.reuters.com/san78n
National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Philippe on Sunday was about 500 miles (805 km)
west-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, moving
west-northwest at 12 miles per hour (19 km), while producing
top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km), up a third from earlier
readings, according to the Miami-based hurricane center.
"Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours,
and Philippe is expected to approach hurricane strength by late
Monday," the forecasters said in a 5 p.m EDT (2100 GMT)
advisory.
Separately, the hurricane forecasters said an earlier
tropical storm called Ophelia weakened sharply and is now
considered a post-tropical cyclone east of the Caribbean,
"Ophelia has degenerated into a remnant low," the
forecasters said of Ophelia, which had never threatened land or
energy facilities. "The system is expected to weaken and to
dissipate in a day or so."
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; editing by Anthony
Boadle)