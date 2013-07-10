July 10 Tropical Storm Chantal, the third named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was passing south of Puerto Rico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Tuesday.

The center of Chantal is expected to be near or over Hispaniola by Wednesday afternoon, eastern Cuba early Thursday and over the southeastern or central Bahamas later on Thursday, the U.S. weather forecasters said.

Chantal was swirling about 215 miles (345 kms) south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and about 330 miles (530 km) south-east of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km), the U.S. weather forecasters said.

