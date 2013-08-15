Aug 15 Tropical Storm Erin, the fifth named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed west-southwest of the southern Cape Verde Islands in the far east Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Erin was swirling 65 miles (100 km) west-southwest of Brava in the Cape Verde Islands, and packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based NHC said. (Reporting by Ratul Ray Chaudhuri in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)