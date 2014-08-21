Aug 21 An elongated area of low pressure located
about 350 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 50 percent
chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the
U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.
"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for
development during the next day or so, and a tropical depression
could form while the system moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20
miles per hour across the Lesser Antilles and over the eastern
Caribbean Sea," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
The NHC said the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and
eastern Cuba could limit development of the system during the
first part of the weekend, but it expects conditions to become
conducive for development by early next week when the system is
forecast to move near or over the Bahamas.
