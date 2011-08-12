Aug 12 The U.S. National Hurricane Center on Friday tracked three low-pressure systems in the Atlantic with a medium chance of forming a tropical cyclone but holding no immediate threat to the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico.

One system, located about 1000 miles (1,609 km) east of the northern Leeward Islands, is moving northwestward at 20 miles per hour (32 kmph) and has a medium 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days.

Another system, located about 575 miles (925 km) southwest of the southern Cape Verde Islands, has a medium 30 percent chance of forming a cyclone in the next 48 hours as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph (16 to 24 kmph).

A third low pressure area, about 675 miles (1,086km) northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, has a medium 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next two days as it moves west-southwestward or westward at about 10 mph (16 kmph). Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 6 was formed north of Bermuda and was moving away from the United States and Bermuda, posing no threat to the Gulf of Mexico. [ID:nL3E7JC3ZI]

