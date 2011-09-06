UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
Sept 6 A low-pressure system about 725 miles west-southwest of the southern Cape Verde Islands has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast Tuesday.
The system was moving northwestward at around 15 miles per hour (24 km/h).
A second system over the southern Gulf of Mexico had a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next couple of days.
Meanwhile, another tropical wave located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands has a 10 percent chance of forming a cyclone in the next 48 hours.
If any of the three system develop into a storm, it would be named Maria. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).
(Recasts, adds increasing rate of growth) Feb 10 U.S. energy companies accelerated the rate of growth in oil rigs added over the past four weeks by the most since 2012 as drillers take advantage of a rise in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. Duri
