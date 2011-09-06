Sept 6 A low-pressure system about 725 miles west-southwest of the southern Cape Verde Islands has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast Tuesday.

The system was moving northwestward at around 15 miles per hour (24 km/h).

A second system over the southern Gulf of Mexico had a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands has a 10 percent chance of forming a cyclone in the next 48 hours.

If any of the three system develop into a storm, it would be named Maria. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Antonita Devotta in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)