Sept 6 A broad area of low pressure located over the southern Gulf of Mexico has a medium 40 pct chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours and some gradual development of this system is possible over the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast Tuesday.

An Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system on Wednesday, if necessary, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave located about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands has a 10 percent chance of forming a cyclone in the next two days.

If any of the three system develop into a storm, it would be named Maria. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).

Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n

National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov

Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical

