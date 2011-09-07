Sept 6 A broad area of low pressure located
over the southern Gulf of Mexico has a medium 40 pct chance of
becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours and some
gradual development of this system is possible over the next
couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast
Tuesday.
An Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled
to investigate the system on Wednesday, if necessary, the NHC
said.
Meanwhile, another tropical wave located about 400 miles
east of the Leeward Islands has a 10 percent chance of forming
a cyclone in the next two days.
If any of the three system develop into a storm, it would be
named Maria. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms
when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become
hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)