Sept 14 A tropical wave located about a couple of hundred miles south of the southern Cape Verde Islands has a low 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast Wednesday.

"Development, if any, of this disturbance, is expected to be slow to occur as it moves generally westward at 10 to 15 miles per hour," the NHC said.

If the system develops into a storm, it would be named Ophelia. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n

National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov

Skeetobite Weather: www.skeetobiteweather.com

Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore, editing by Bernard Orr)