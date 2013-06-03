June 3 A trough of low pressure system extending from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to eastern Gulf of Mexico has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Monday.

The system is drifting generally northward and any development is likely to be slow, the NHC said.

Other computer models currently forecast the system to head north towards Florida.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Kenneth Barry)