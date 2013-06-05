June 5 A broad area of low pressure over the
central Gulf of Mexico has a 60 percent chance of developing
into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours, the
U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.
Although environmental conditions are not conducive for
significant development, there is potential for this system to
become a tropical depression or storm before it moves across
northern Florida late Thursday, NHC said.
Heavy rains and gusty winds are expected over the Florida
Keys and the Florida Peninsula during the next 48 hours, NHC
said.
Isolated tornadoes are also possible over the Florida
Peninsula late Wednesday through Thursday, it added.