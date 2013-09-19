Sept 19 An area of low pressure located over the
southwestern Gulf of Mexico now has a high 60 percent chance of
becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
Showers and thunderstorms have diminished on Thursday, the
agency said.
"Conditions still appear somewhat conducive for the
formation of a tropical depression during the next day or two
while the system moves toward the west-northwest to
northwestward at 5 to 10 miles per hour," the NHC said.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)