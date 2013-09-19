Sept 19 An area of low pressure located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico now has a high 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Showers and thunderstorms have diminished on Thursday, the agency said.

"Conditions still appear somewhat conducive for the formation of a tropical depression during the next day or two while the system moves toward the west-northwest to northwestward at 5 to 10 miles per hour," the NHC said.

(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)