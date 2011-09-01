(Corrects storm reference to "cyclone" in headline, text)

Sept 1 A tropical wave over central Gulf of Mexico has a 70 percent chance of becoming a cyclone during the next 48 hours as it moves slowly to the northwest, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development but are forecast to become more conducive on Thursday, and the system could become a tropical depression during the next day or so, the NHC said.

"Interests along the entire northern Gulf of Mexico coast should monitor the progress of this disturbance," the NHC added.

U.S. oil companies are monitoring the developing weather system as it is likely to develop into a tropical storm near the Gulf, home to the U.S. offshore oil patch.

Meanwhile, another low pressure system located about 360 miles north of Bermuda had just a 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, the NHC said.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n

National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov

Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by NR Sethuraman and Antonita Madonna in Bangalore)