(Corrects storm reference to "cyclone" in headline, text)
Sept 1 A tropical wave over central Gulf of
Mexico has a 70 percent chance of becoming a cyclone during the
next 48 hours as it moves slowly to the northwest, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.
Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development
but are forecast to become more conducive on Thursday, and the
system could become a tropical depression during the next day
or so, the NHC said.
"Interests along the entire northern Gulf of Mexico coast
should monitor the progress of this disturbance," the NHC
added.
U.S. oil companies are monitoring the developing weather
system as it is likely to develop into a tropical storm near
the Gulf, home to the U.S. offshore oil patch.
Meanwhile, another low pressure system located about 360
miles north of Bermuda had just a 10 percent chance of becoming
a tropical cyclone, the NHC said.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman and Antonita Madonna in
Bangalore)