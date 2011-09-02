Sept 1 A low pressure system located about 500 miles (805 km) south of Halifax, Nova Scotia has a medium 40 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

"This system is producing winds of tropical storm force and only a slight increase in organization could result in the formation of a tropical storm," the NHC said.

If the system develops into a storm, it would be named Lee. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n

National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov

Skeetobite Weather: www.skeetobiteweather.com

Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)