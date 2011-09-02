Sept 2 The center of Tropical depression 13,
which formed over the central Gulf of Mexico, was nearly
stationary south of the Louisiana coast, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said on Friday.
At 07:00 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT), Tropical Depression 13 was
located about 210 miles (345 km) southwest of the mouth of the
Mississippi river and about 250 miles (405 km) south-southeast
of Port Arthur, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles
per hour (55 km/h).
A continued slow and possibly erratic motion toward the
northwest or north is expected Friday and Saturday, the NHC
said.
"On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is
expected to approach the coast of southern Louisiana during the
weekend," the NHC said.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Pascagoula,
Mississippi, westward to Sabine Pass, Texas, including the city
of New Orleans, the NHC said.
If the depression develops into a storm, it would be named
Lee. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their
winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes
when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).
Major oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico shut down
some output and evacuated workers on Thursday ahead of the
storm. [ID:nN1E7801EA]
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)