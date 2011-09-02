Sept 2 The center of Tropical depression 13, which formed over the central Gulf of Mexico, was nearly stationary south of the Louisiana coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

At 07:00 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT), Tropical Depression 13 was located about 210 miles (345 km) southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi river and about 250 miles (405 km) south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h).

A continued slow and possibly erratic motion toward the northwest or north is expected Friday and Saturday, the NHC said.

"On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is expected to approach the coast of southern Louisiana during the weekend," the NHC said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Pascagoula, Mississippi, westward to Sabine Pass, Texas, including the city of New Orleans, the NHC said.

If the depression develops into a storm, it would be named Lee. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h).

Major oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico shut down some output and evacuated workers on Thursday ahead of the storm. [ID:nN1E7801EA]

(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)