Sept 2 A low pressure system located about 450 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, has a high 60 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

"This system is producing winds of tropical storm force and only a slight increase in organization could result in the formation of a tropical storm," the NHC said.

The system was moving northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour (16-24 km/h) the NHC said.

If the system develops into a storm, it would be named Lee. Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km/h) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 km/h). (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)