Aug 9 A low pressure system midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

Upper-level winds appear to be conducive for a tropical depression to form later Thursday. The system is moving westward at about 15 miles per hour (24 km per hour), the NHC said.

The NHC was also monitoring another low pressure area approaching the west coast of Africa which had a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by James Dalgleish)