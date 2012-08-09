Arconic sells 60 pct of its stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it had sold more than 60 percent of its stake in Alcoa Corp about $890 million.
Aug 9 A low pressure system midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday.
Upper-level winds appear to be conducive for a tropical depression to form later Thursday. The system is moving westward at about 15 miles per hour (24 km per hour), the NHC said.
The NHC was also monitoring another low pressure area approaching the west coast of Africa which had a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 15 Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it had sold more than 60 percent of its stake in Alcoa Corp about $890 million.
GENEVA, Feb 15 The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will not attend talks on the Syria crisis in the Kazakh capital Astana, his spokeswoman Yara Sharif said on Wednesday.
BENGALURU, India Feb 15 India and Russia are nearing a joint venture to make light helicopters in India, reviving a plan announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015.