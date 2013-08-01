The remnants of tropical system Dorian have become more concentrated along a trough of low pressure in the central and northwestern Bahamas Thursday, and there is a 20 percent chance of a new tropical cyclone forming during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

This disturbance is forecast to move northwest and north, bringing cloudiness, showers and gusty winds to portions of the northwestern Bahamas and the coastal waters of southeastern Florida on Friday and Saturday.

After that, the disturbance is expected to move toward the north-northeast and become associated with a frontal trough, the agency said.