UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
A trough of low pressure comprised of the remnants of tropical storm Dorian, located between south Florida and the Bahamas, has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The disturbance is expected to move toward the north-northeast after Saturday and become associated with a frontal trough offshore of eastern U.S., the agency said In its latest bulletin.
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders