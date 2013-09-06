A low pressure area near Tampico, Mexico, now has a 100 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

A tropical depression advisory will be issued in the next hour or two, the NHC said.

In its previous advisory, the NHC said the system had a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.