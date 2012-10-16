MIAMI Oct 15 Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened
into a hurricane over the Atlantic on Monday on a track that may
take it near Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on
Monday.
Rafael, the ninth hurricane of the Atlantic season, was
centered about 560 miles (905 km) south of Bermuda and packing
top sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
It was moving north at 10 mph (17 kph) and expected to pass
east of Bermuda on Tuesday, the Miami-based hurricane center
said.
The storm posed no threat to U.S. oil and gas production in
the Gulf of Mexico.
Bermuda, a wealthy British overseas territory and a global
reinsurance hub, is frequently buffeted by storms and hurricanes
sweeping across the Atlantic from June to November, but is well
prepared for them and major damage or fatalities on the island
from storms are rare.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Sandra Maler)