Oct 1 Storm Real Estate ASA

* Says Aconcagua Management Ltd, controlled by board member Morten E. Astrup, purchased 85,000 shares on Sept. 30 in Storm Real Estate ASA at 15.60 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says Storm Nordic Fund sold 100,000 shares on Sept. 30 at 15.60 crowns per share

* Says fund is managed by Storm Capital Management Ltd, who also manages Storm Real Estate ASA

* Says Storm Capital Partners Ltd, owned by board member Morten E. Astrup and CEO Erik M. Mathiesen, bought 30,000 shares on Sept. 30 in Storm Real Estate ASA at 15.60 crowns per share