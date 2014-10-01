BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Oct 1 Storm Real Estate ASA
* Says Aconcagua Management Ltd, controlled by board member Morten E. Astrup, purchased 85,000 shares on Sept. 30 in Storm Real Estate ASA at 15.60 Norwegian crowns per share
* Says Storm Nordic Fund sold 100,000 shares on Sept. 30 at 15.60 crowns per share
* Says fund is managed by Storm Capital Management Ltd, who also manages Storm Real Estate ASA
* Says Storm Capital Partners Ltd, owned by board member Morten E. Astrup and CEO Erik M. Mathiesen, bought 30,000 shares on Sept. 30 in Storm Real Estate ASA at 15.60 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: