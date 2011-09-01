* Senator vows no ax to spending on "hurricane hunters"
* Says deficit-cutting zeal threatens public safety
* NHC chief says hurricane reconnaissance sets U.S. apart
By Tom Brown
MIAMI, Sept 1 The U.S. National Hurricane
Center says it successfully predicted Hurricane Irene's North
Carolina landfall over the weekend and its destructive route up
the U.S. East Coast.
But if members of the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives wielding the budget ax in Washington have their
way, future accurate forecasting may not be guaranteed and even
curtailed, critics including hurricane experts say.
Proposed cuts in the budget of the U.S. weather agency, the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and in
funding for new satellites to help improve severe storm
warnings, could undermine the NHC's forecasting ability.
"There are certain people that think all we have to do is
cut spending," Florida Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat, told
reporters in a visit to NHC headquarters in Miami on Thursday.
Nelson said that defunding NOAA programs that provide
"hurricane hunter" aircraft for researching the intensity and
track of hurricanes was "like cutting off your nose to spite
your face."
Well in advance, the Miami-based hurricane center came
within about 10 miles (16 km) of pinpointing the location where
the center of Irene came barreling across North Carolina's
Outer Banks on Saturday in its first U.S. landfall.
This remarkable precision, especially given the massive
size of the storm, has been credited with reducing costs by
preventing unnecessary evacuations and other preparations, and
probably saving lives.
The NHC also generally accurately predicted Irene's
subsequent landfall locations in New Jersey and New York.
During Irene, NOAA's two P-3 hurricane hunter planes and a
G-4 jet made repeated research flights into and around the
storm, taking detailed dropsonde and Doppler radar
measurements.
"BACKBONE" OF STORM RECONNAISSANCE
The measurements were fed into computer models and shared
with crew members aboard a fleet of Air Force C-130 aircraft
that also fly into hurricanes and are responsible for most of
the operational aspects of weather surveillance missions.
Nelson warned that those crucial airborne soundings from
the core of a storm, which greatly enhance the ability to make
accurate forecasts, were in jeopardy because of the
deficit-cutting campaign in Washington.
Cuts proposed by a committee of the Republican-controlled
House include a 42 percent reduction in funding for NOAA's
"hurricane hunter" planes, Nelson said.
Bill Read, the National Hurricane Center director, called
the instrument-packed aircraft the "backbone" of storm
surveillance and one of the big reasons the United States
consistently does a much better job forecasting the track of a
storm than any other country around the globe.
Nelson said there was also talk about possible Defense
Department cuts to funding for the 10 C-130 Super Hercules
"hurricane hunter" planes based in Biloxi, Mississippi.
He vowed that the proposed cuts would be halted in the
Democratic-controlled Senate, saying the "hurricane hunter"
program was about "saving lives and trying to lessen property
damage."
Read compared the research carried out by the
hurricane-chasing aircraft with "being able to do MRIs or
CAT-scans. No other tropical basin in the world does that," he
said.
"It is our only real tool to know exactly what's going on
at the time we put out our advisory on the structure and the
intensity of the storm," Read added, referring to the closely
watched hurricane forecast updates issued by the Miami center.
