* Coastal Caribbean towns taking precautionary measures
* Rina to avoid oil installations, coffee-growing areas
By Isela Serrano and Patrick Rucker
CANCUN/PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, Oct 27 The
remnants of Hurricane Rina bore down on Cancun and other
resorts on Mexico's popular Caribbean coast on Thursday,
chasing away tourists and causing massive flights delays.
Rina was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday. It
sent vacationers packing from the Yucatan peninsula on
Wednesday, causing villages to be evacuated and a scramble by
tourists to board available flights.
Some 68 flights to and 70 out of Cancun were cancelled on
Thursday, although the airport remained open. Three others were
cancelled on Wednesday, when hundreds of passengers had flocked
to the airport trying to get out before Rina hit.
Airlines cancelled around 90 percent of the flights
scheduled to and from the resort for Thursday.
Rina, still churning winds of up to 60 miles per hour (97
kph) is expected to continue to weaken as it rakes the strip of
resorts on the Yucatan known as the Riviera Maya by evening,
the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.
"There haven't been this many flights cancelled from Cancun
International airport since the H1N1 influenza in 2009," said
Dario Flota, director of the Riviera Maya's tourist promotion
trust, referring to the spring 2009 swine flu outbreak.
Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n
National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather: www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
South of Cancun in Playa del Carmen, strong rain had eased
by the morning although the sea was choppy and the dock for
ships to the tourist island of Cozumel was closed.
Most souvenir and gift shops on the pedestrian boulevard
5th Avenue had steel shutters drawn, but only a few beach-front
properties had their windows secured with wooden panels.
"Normally, this plaza is full of vendors," said dock
watchman Jose Antonio Palma. "They've all been gone since
yesterday. They say the storm is weakening but we have to be
prepared for anything. That's what we learned from Wilma.
Whatever can be blown around we've cleared out of here."
Rina is an unwelcome disruption to a tourism industry
already struggling with a decline in foreign visitors spooked
by Mexico's violent war on drug cartels, which has claimed more
than 44,000 lives in five years.
EVACUATIONS
The Yucatan coast and Cancun, where heavy rain kept beaches
empty on Thursday morning, were devastated in 2005 by Hurricane
Wilma, the most intense storm ever recorded in the Atlantic,
and local people still have keen memories of the damage.
Rina has lost much of its punch since Wednesday, when it
was a Category 2 hurricane on a five-level scale.
Still, authorities in Cancun's home state of Quintana Roo
had advised people in vulnerable areas to take cover.
Rina is not expected to affect Mexico's main oil
installations in the Gulf of Mexico or coffee-growing areas in
Central America that were battered by heavy rains this month.
Even with the downgrades, Rina is expected to cause
downpours and potentially dangerous waves. Most schools in
Quintana Roo closed as a safety precaution.
More than 4,000 residents and visitors were evacuated from
the islands of Isla Mujeres and Holbox, which is low-lying and
prone to flooding.
The sixth hurricane in the 2011 Atlantic season, Rina was
located about 50 miles (85 km) south of Cozumel Island, famous
for its diving and coral reefs, at 4 p.m. CDT/2100 GMT on
Thursday, and was moving north at 7 mph (11 kph).
Rina could dump 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 cm) of rain over the
eastern Yucatan. A storm surge is also possible, raising tide
levels as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) above normal.
The head of Mexico's West Coast National Marine Park, Jaime
Gonzalez, said the hurricane would likely erode Cancun's famous
white-sand beaches, which have been rebuilt twice since Wilma
stripped away nearly 60 percent of the city's sand.
(Additional reporting by Anahi Rama; writing by Dave Graham
and Mica Rosenberg; editing by Mohammad Zargham and Eric
Beech)