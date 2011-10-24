Oct 24 Tropical Storm Rina is forecast to
become a hurricane on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center (NHC) said on Monday.
At 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), Rina was located about 190
miles (305 km) south-west of Grand Cayman and was packing
maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (70 km per hour).
The east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and the adjacent
islands should monitor the progress of Rina, the Miami-based
hurricane center said.
Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their
winds exceed 39 miles per hour and become hurricanes when their
winds reach more than 74 mph.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)