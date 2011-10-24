Oct 24 Tropical Storm Rina is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

At 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), Rina was located about 190 miles (305 km) south-west of Grand Cayman and was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (70 km per hour).

The east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and the adjacent islands should monitor the progress of Rina, the Miami-based hurricane center said.

Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)