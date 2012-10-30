WASHINGTON Oct 30 Floods, high winds, snow and related power outages brought on by Hurricane Sandy knocked out a small number of 911 call centers, forcing the emergency service to be rerouted, a top Federal Communications official said on Tuesday.

Some of the rerouted calls came in without location data, Agency Chairman Julius Genachowski said at a press conference to discuss communications outages.

FCC officials declined to say where the affected call centers were.