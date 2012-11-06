LOS ANGELES Nov 6 A "Day of Giving" across ABC television networks raised more than $16.8 million for victims of Hurricane Sandy, ABC said on Tuesday.

During the event, which aired on Radio Disney, ABC Family, ESPN and other units of the Disney/ABC group, viewers were encouraged to donate to the American Red Cross.

A concert and telethon on NBC last Friday raised almost $23 million for those affected by the storm, which came ashore in New Jersey last week and swept up the Eastern Seaboard. Thousands were left homeless and millions were without power.

MTV, a unit of Viacom Inc, is planning a fundraiser for Nov. 15 called "Restore the Shore". The hour-long special will feature the cast of MTV's reality series "Jersey Shore".

MTV said in a statement that it was partnering with the non-profit group Architecture for Humanity to collect donations aimed at rebuilding the Seaside Heights boardwalk and local businesses and homes in the neighborhood. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant)