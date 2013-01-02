* Senate $60.4 bln package expires if House fails to act by
Wednesday
* No further action on the House schedule
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Jan 2 The U.S. House of
Representatives adjourned on Tuesday night without acting on a
$60.4 billion Superstorm Sandy disaster aid bill, prompting
angry denunciations from members from the states hardest hit by
the storm.
"I have just been informed that we will be having perhaps no
further votes in this Congress," said Democratic Representative
Steny Hoyer of Maryland. "I am deeply disappointed at that
information. We have millions of our fellow citizens who have
been badly damaged by a storm called Sandy."
"We help each other," Representative Rush Holt, a Democrat
of New Jersey, said on the House floor. "We always have ...
There are thousands of people who are not going back to their
homes. They deserve our help."
They and others pleaded with the Republican leaders of the
House to rethink the decision, but few were in the chamber to
listen.
There was no sign of a response from House Speaker John
Boehner of Ohio or Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Virginia, who
are in charge of scheduling the House.
The current session of the House comes to an end officially
on Wednesday after the new Congress elected in November gets
sworn in. Legislation does not carry over from session to
session, so consideration of an aid bill would have to start all
over if, as expected, nothing is scheduled before then.
The Oct. 29 storm devastated New York and New Jersey
coastlines with lesser damage felt along coastal areas of
Delaware and Maryland.
A full aid package was approved by the Senate last week.
"If we get into the next Congress, you have to hit the reset
button," said Representative Jon Runyan, a New Jersey Republican
who added that the Sandy aid package has been largely drowned
out in recent days by negotiations over the "fiscal cliff" tax
hikes and spending cuts that were set to kick in starting on
Tuesday.
Many Republicans in Congress say that the Sandy aid bill
contains billions of dollars in spending on projects unrelated
to damage caused by the storm or for long-term infrastructure
improvements that should compete with other discretionary
spending.
Among expenditures criticized was $150 million to rebuild
fisheries, including those in the Gulf Coast and Alaska,
thousands of miles from Sandy's devastation, and $2 million to
repair roof damage that pre-dates the storm on Smithsonian
Institution buildings in Washington.
Democrats, including New York and New Jersey senators, have
argued that long-term rebuilding projects such as tunnel repairs
would be delayed if the full funding was not approved. They say
that businesses would not start to rebuild if they were not
confident of reimbursement.