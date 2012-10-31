WASHINGTON Oct 30 Limited passenger train services will resume along the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday as transportation slowly returns to normal after Hurricane Sandy, but flooding in tunnels is still blocking access to New York City, Amtrak said on Tuesday.

Services provided by rail company Amtrak along the busy Northeast corridor were suspended on Monday as the storm hit the eastern United States, flooding tracks and roads, felling trees and power lines.

Amtrak said it would provide modified Northeast regional services south from Newark in New Jersey from Wednesday. Routes would include a Virginia service, trains between Harrisburg and Philadelphia, and services between Boston, Portland and Maine.

There will still be no service between New York and Boston and no Acela Express service for the length of the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak said that, along with other tunnel owners and operators in New York City, it was still removing water and repairing track, signal and power systems within its tunnels under the Hudson and East Rivers surrounding Manhattan.

"The amount of water intrusion into the tunnels is unprecedented - as was the storm itself - so a date for restoration of Amtrak service directly to/from New York Penn Station from either the north or south is not available at this time," Amtrak said in a statement. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Sandra Maler)