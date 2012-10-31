* Phillips 66 CFO says power restored at 238,000 bpd Bayway

* No info on Bayway flooding damage or restart data

* Colonial Pipeline hopes to restart Linden hub by Friday

Oct 31 Fuel supplies on the U.S. East Coast showed signs of improving on Wednesday as power was restored to a key energy hub in New Jersey, although a key pipeline may remain out of service until Friday and the second-largest refinery was unable to say when it might resume production.

Phillips 66 confirmed it had restored power to its 238,000-barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy's storm surge caused "some" flooding at the plant and cut its power. But executives provided no damage assessment or time frame for resuming output.

"There was some flooding in low lying areas of the refinery but flood waters have since receded and as of this morning power has been restored at Bayway," Phillips 66's chief financial officer Greg Maxwell said on a call with analysts.

"We are currently assessing the condition of the assets in a decision on resuming operations will be made once this asessionment is complete."

Separately, the Colonial Pipeline -- conduit for over 800,000 bpd of fuel supplies pumped from the Gulf Coast to the New York area -- said it hoped to resume operations at the lynchpin Linden, New Jersey, hub by Friday, if not sooner. The northern leg of the pipeline has been shut.

Phillips 66 also notified regulators of smoke coming from flares at the refinery, although it was not clear what had caused the event. Flaring indicates an excess of gases, often associated with a change in operations, including a possible start-up or shut-down of key units.

Bayway was shut ahead of Sandy's arrival on Monday. While four of the region's six plans have resumed production with no evident damage since Sandy hit on Monday, Bayway and other nearby facilities have been hindered by power outages.

There was no word on two other refineries affected: Hess Corp's 70,000-bpd Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery, and Imperial Oil's 121,000-bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery, which the company has said it hoped to restart soon.

The flooding at Bayway, seen by experts as the refinery most vulnerable to Sandy's record 13-foot (4-meter) storm surge and subsequent power outages, is a potential second nightmare for Phillips 66, which took three weeks to restart its Alliance, Louisiana, refinery after Hurricane Isaac pushed more than 2 feet of floodwater into the plant in August.

Power supplies were slowly being restored across New Jersey. The Department of Energy said 51 percent of homes and businesses in the state were still without power, down from around 65 percent on Tuesday afternoon.