Oct 30 The U.S. bond market will be open Wednesday, following the recommendations of an industry trade group.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommended the U.S. government bond market, along with the markets in mortgage- and asset-backed securities, muni bonds, and other fixed income markets, after New York was hit by Sandy, the worst storm to hit the metro area in 75 years.

SIFMA cannot instruct individual firms on what to do, but the industry tends to follow its recommendations.