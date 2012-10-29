Oct 29 At least 14 of the 17 crew who abandoned
the HMS Bounty while in the path of Hurricane Sandy have been
rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard off North Carolina, the director
of the vessel said on Monday.
Coast Guard helicopters hoisted the crew to safety, plucking
them from life boats, director Tracie Simonin said after
receiving an update from the Coast Guard. She was awaiting an
update. The Coast Guard could not be reached for comment.
The tall ship was built for the 1962 movie "Mutiny on the
Bounty" and lost power while at sea on Sunday night.
"The last we heard the ship was still upright," Simonin
said.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)