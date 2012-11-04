NEW YORK Nov 4 National Grid did not shut off the natural gas supplying Breezy Point, New York, until the morning after the fire that burned more than 100 houses in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy, the company confirmed on Sunday.

The official cause of the fire, which charred more than 100 houses past the point of recognition in the New York borough of Queens, is still being investigated.

"There is no indication natural gas was the cause." W. Fred Kuebler, director of media relations National Grid, told Reuters.

As Hurricane Sandy roared up the eastern seaboard, electricity was powered down in large swaths of the region as a proactive measure. Electricity is relatively cheap and easy to shut off.

But natural gas is more costly to shut down as it involves sending a worker to every home.

Typically, natural gas companies don't switch off the gas in inclement weather.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Breezy Point to find block after block on fire around 11 PM.

A National Grid spokesman said the company shut down the natural gas at Breezy Point around 5:30 a.m.

"That gas should have been turned off in New York, " said Mark McDonald, a former natural gas executive who is founder of the New England Gas Workers Association. "We've been warning about fires like these for years."