Nov 5 Federal agencies are trying to secure
about 350 buses to augment commuting services from New Jersey,
which has been particularly hard hit by suburban rail network
outages in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy, a Federal Transit
Administration spokesman said on Monday.
The FTA is working with the Federal Emergency Management
Agency and the U.S. General Services Administration to provide
the buses to supplement routes that have been overwhelmed by
commuters who ordinarily ride NJ Transit and PATH trains from
the New Jersey suburbs to New York, the spokesman said.