* Service disrupted after Hurricane Sandy
* Cablevision said to fail to offer required rebates
Nov 14 Cablevision Systems Corp has been
accused in a $250 million lawsuit of continuing to bill and
failing to offer refunds to more than 1 million customers who
lost TV, Internet or phone service because of Hurricane Sandy.
The complaint, filed on Tuesday with the New York State
Supreme Court in Nassau County, said Cablevision had not met its
contractual obligation to offer credits to customers who lost
service for more than 24 hours.
It said the Bethpage, New York-based company instead offered
rebates only to its "most favored" customers on a discretionary
basis, and only after they requested them.
Cablevision subscribers Jeff ery Bard and Irwin Bard of
Nassau County brought the lawsuit, which seeks class-action
status, rebates, punitive damages and a halt on future billing
for lengthy service outages.
Charles Schueler, a Cablevision spokesman, had no immediate
comment. Hunter Shkolnik, who represents the plaintiffs and
whose law firm announced the lawsuit, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Also on Tuesday, the Long Island Power Authority and
UK-based National Grid Plc were sued over alleged
negligence linked to power outages in Nassau and Suffolk
counties that followed the late-October storm.
Shares of Cablevision were down 1.2 percent at $14.07 in
morning trading.
The case is Bard et al v. Cablevision Systems Corp et al,
New York State Supreme Court, Nassau County, No. 602291/2012.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)