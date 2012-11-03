Nov 3 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on
Saturday said he has ordered county clerks to open their offices
on Saturday and Sunday to allow early voting for residents
affected by superstorm Sandy.
The storm devastated the eastern part of the state, leaving
at least 22 dead and more than 1 million customers still without
power just three days before the presidential election on Nov 6.
Christie said New Jersey residents could get their early
voting done over the weekend at the county clerk's office
because he ordered the offices to stay open in every county in
the state over the weekend.
"Time on your hands? Tired of cleaning stuff up? Go there in
person, you'll get a ballot, you vote and hand it in and you're
done," he said in a press briefing from the town of Little
Ferry.
The governor also said paper ballots would be made available
on Election Day, Tuesday, allowing people to vote "old school"
at polling stations that still do not have power. The National
Guard will protect trucks set up at these makeshift polling
stations to enable voting, he said.
For those who are not sure where to vote on Election Day,
Christie said that beginning on Tuesday morning, residents can
send a text message to 877877 with their address and will
immediately receive a response with their polling location.
"There's no reason why anybody shouldn't vote. We're going
to have a full, fair, transparent, open voting process,"
Christie said.
He also said the state will soon have more than 11,000
utility workers on the job of restoring power. Nearly 1.3
million New Jersey electricity customers, about one third of the
state, remained without power as of Saturday, according to the
U.S. Department of Energy.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon be working
with those who are likely to be long-term evacuees, many from
the New Jersey shore's hard-hit barrier islands, to find
temporary housing outside of emergency shelters, Christie said.
The governor also said he has ordered the natural gas
systems shut off on many of the barrier islands hit by the storm
because of the fire hazard they pose.