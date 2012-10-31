Oct 31 A huge storm barrels down on the United
States, wreaking havoc with punishing winds, record flooding,
heavy snowfall and massive blackouts. Is the main culprit
climate change or a freak set of coincidences?
Sandy wiped out homes along the New Jersey shore, submerged
parts of New York City, and dumped snow as far south as the
Carolinas. At least 50 people were reported killed in the United
States, on top of 69 in the Caribbean, while millions of people
were left without power.
Some scientists say that the key to Sandy's impact may be an
extremely rare clash of weather systems, rather than the warmer
temperatures that scientists have identified in other hurricanes
and storms.
"It's a hybrid storm, which combines some features of
tropical hurricanes with some features of winter storms, that
operate on quite different mechanisms," said Kerry Emanuel, a
professor of Atmospheric Science at Massachusetts Institute of
Technology.
While Emanuel said that there is a clear link between
climate change and general trends toward more intense tropical
hurricanes, in the case of Sandy more long-term study is
required to determine whether climate change played a major
role.
Other scientists say climate change likely aggravated
whatever unique circumstances produced Sandy. They include the
global warming that has caused ocean temperatures and sea levels
to rise, contributing to more destructive flooding and other
damage.
"Sea level rise makes storm surges worse and will continue
to do so in the future," said Stefan Rahmstorf, professor of
physics of the oceans at the Potsdam Institute for Climate
Impact Research in Potsdam, Germany.
World sea levels have risen by 20 centimeters (8 inches) in
the past 100 years, a trend blamed on melting ice and expanding
water in the oceans caused by rising temperatures. "Every
centimeter adds to damage," Rahmstorf said.
Kevin Trenberth, a senior scientist in the Climate Analysis
Section at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in
Boulder, Colorado, said the jury was still out.
"There are clearly changes in the environment that all of
these storms are occurring in," he said. As for Sandy, however,
a lot of the weather conditions that lined up were due to a
"crap shoot." A hybrid storm can be an explosive storm, "what we
might call a meteorological bomb," without the influence of
climate change.
HURRICANE, OR WINTER STORM?
Sandy began as a late-season hurricane coming up from the
Caribbean in what many experts believe were conditions fueled by
unusually warm water temperatures for this time of year. It then
joined forces with a large Arctic weather system, which
increased its size and transformed it into a winter storm with
far more power than would otherwise have been expected.
The third unusual element was a high pressure system off
Canada's east coast that blocked Sandy's escape route. While
hurricanes usually turn eastward, the system forced Sandy to
make a very sharp left turn and slam into the New Jersey coast.
"Many, many hurricanes have threatened the east coast of the
United States over many, many years," said David Nolan, an
associate professor of meteorology and physical oceanography at
the University of Miami. "Virtually all of them move up the
coast and eventually turn to the right and head out to sea."
Nolan said there would likely have been a winter storm
forming at about this time. Because Sandy happened to be coming
up the coast at exactly the right moment, it gave that storm a
head start.
"Instead of starting from nothing, the storm is starting
from a circulation as strong as a hurricane," he said.
Scientists also note that world temperatures in September
rivaled 2005, the year hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans,
as the warmest in modern records, according to the U.S. National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
And a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of
Sciences this month said that chances of Atlantic hurricanes
were higher in warmer years stretching back to 1923.
Warmer temperatures also mean that the atmosphere can hold
more moisture, bringing more rain in many areas. A U.N. report
this year predicted that a higher proportion of the world's rain
would fall in downpours during the 21st century, making floods
more likely.
"The latest research suggests that a warming climate will
lead to more extreme weather events such as flooding rains and
drought," said Michael Rawlins, who manages the Climate System
Research Center at the University of Massachusetts - Amherst.
Rahmstorf said a record thaw of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean
in September also might have helped build up high pressure in
the North Atlantic that drove Sandy westward.
"I would be very cautious," he said. "But there is reason to
suspect that there could be a connection between the record sea
ice loss this summer and the path of this storm."
Recent research indicates that greenhouse gases have raised
the chances of some events, such as the Texas heatwave of 2011
or a European heatwave in 2003 that killed perhaps 70,000
people. Scientists said it was too early to know if there was a
link for Sandy.
All debate aside, U.S. states still reeling from Sandy say
they need to take a lesson from the increased threat of monster
storms. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he has no doubt
there are more extreme weather events.
"That's not a political statement; it's a factual
statement," Cuomo said after a tour of New York City's ravaged
infrastructure. New Yorkers will have to deal with "a new
reality" when it comes to weather patterns, he said.