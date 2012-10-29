CHICAGO Oct 29 CME Group Inc will reopen trading in stock-index and interest-rate futures and options Monday evening, the exchange operator said in a statement.

CME had closed the markets after U.S. stock-exchanges and the cash bond markets shut because of Hurricane Sandy.

CME will start up equity-index trading at 6 pm ET (0000 GMT), and close it back down at 9:15 ET (1315 GMT) Tuesday to coordinate with the closure of U.S. stock markets.

CME will reopen trading in Treasury, Eurodollar and other interest-rate contracts at 6 pm ET, and will resume normal trading hours thereafter.

Trading will be conducted as usual on Tuesday, it said.