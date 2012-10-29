BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
CHICAGO Oct 29 CME Group Inc will reopen trading in stock-index and interest-rate futures and options Monday evening, the exchange operator said in a statement.
CME had closed the markets after U.S. stock-exchanges and the cash bond markets shut because of Hurricane Sandy.
CME will start up equity-index trading at 6 pm ET (0000 GMT), and close it back down at 9:15 ET (1315 GMT) Tuesday to coordinate with the closure of U.S. stock markets.
CME will reopen trading in Treasury, Eurodollar and other interest-rate contracts at 6 pm ET, and will resume normal trading hours thereafter.
Trading will be conducted as usual on Tuesday, it said.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders: