By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Nov 2 Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest oil products pipeline, began deliveries to its tank farm in Linden, New Jersey, the terminus of the line, after it had shut for Hurricane Sandy earlier in the week.

It expects to deliver 700,000 bpd, which is about normal for the destination, spokesman Steve Baker said.

Earlier, Colonial said it restarted deliveries to Buckeye's Linden terminal and by later Friday it expects to restart two more delivery lines to other terminals, with another by the end of the day and two more over the weekend.

With the restart of these lines, about one-quarter of the shipper terminals served by Colonial from the Linden Tank Farm will be supplied.

The tank farm, which is the northern terminus of the 5,500 mile pipeline as well as the delivery point of the gasoline and heating oil contract on NYMEX futures.

