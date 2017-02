NEW YORK Oct 30 Colonial Pipeline said it lost power due to Hurricane Sandy at its Linden, New Jersey facility at the New York Harbor, the northern most terminus of the largest U.S. oil products pipeline, and it was bringing in portable generators to restore some power.

Colonial had already shut down Line 3, which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina to Linden as most of the terminals they serve had closed ahead of the storm. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)