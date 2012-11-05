BRIEF-Macy's sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.3775per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.3775per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 5 A storm headed toward the U.S. East Coast states that already suffered damages from Hurricane Sandy may cause further power outages, New York power company Consolidated Edison said on Monday.
The nor'easter bringing rain, wind and freezing temperatures is forecast to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com.
It may also impede power restoration to those who need it, Con Edison said.
"....high winds and heavy rains could delay work on homes and businesses affected by Hurricane Sandy and could cause additional outages," Con Edison said in a press release.
LONDON, Feb 24 Economic turnaround in Russia and Brazil may be tempting investors back to BRIC equity funds, with EPFR Global on Friday reporting such funds took in new cash for two weeks in a row for the first time in five months.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.