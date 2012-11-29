Nov 29 Connecticut is asking the federal
government for at least $3.56 billion to help it recover from
Superstorm Sandy and beef up infrastructure to prevent damage
from future storms, Governor Dannel Malloy said on Thursday.
Damage in nearby New York and New Jersey was significantly
greater. The estimated financial impact of the devastating storm
on the three states combined now stands at more than $82
billion.
Hurricane Katrina, the 2005 storm that caused a much higher
death toll than Sandy, resulted in $108 billion in damages,
according to a 2011 National Hurricane Center report.
Malloy said he would ask for $2.5 billion to pay for
infrastructure improvements, including burying power lines,
upgrading transmission systems and building microgrids -- small
power systems that can operate independently from larger
networks.
An additional $620 million would go to the state and its
municipalities for other prevention and mitigation measures.
The state also suffered at least $360 million in damages
during Sandy. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has begun
working on getting assistance to individuals in Connecticut,
according to a spokesman for Malloy.
"Changing weather patterns are a reality, and we must assume
that the worst Mother Nature can throw at us hasn't happened
yet," Malloy said. "This funding would allow us to invest in a
few areas that would put us in a better position to handle the
inevitable when it occurs."