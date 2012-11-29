Nov 29 Connecticut is asking the federal government for at least $3.56 billion to help it recover from Superstorm Sandy and beef up infrastructure to prevent damage from future storms, Governor Dannel Malloy said on Thursday.

Damage in nearby New York and New Jersey was significantly greater. The estimated financial impact of the devastating storm on the three states combined now stands at more than $82 billion.

Hurricane Katrina, the 2005 storm that caused a much higher death toll than Sandy, resulted in $108 billion in damages, according to a 2011 National Hurricane Center report.

Malloy said he would ask for $2.5 billion to pay for infrastructure improvements, including burying power lines, upgrading transmission systems and building microgrids -- small power systems that can operate independently from larger networks.

An additional $620 million would go to the state and its municipalities for other prevention and mitigation measures.

The state also suffered at least $360 million in damages during Sandy. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has begun working on getting assistance to individuals in Connecticut, according to a spokesman for Malloy.

"Changing weather patterns are a reality, and we must assume that the worst Mother Nature can throw at us hasn't happened yet," Malloy said. "This funding would allow us to invest in a few areas that would put us in a better position to handle the inevitable when it occurs."