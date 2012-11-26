Nov 26 New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
said on Monday he will ask Congress for $9.8 billion to pay for
superstorm Sandy costs not covered by insurance or other federal
funds.
In a letter to New York's congressional delegation,
Bloomberg said that total public, private and indirect losses to
the city from the devastating late-October storm totaled an
estimated $19 billion.
Of that, private insurance is expected to cover $3.8
billion, with Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements
to cover at least an additional $5.4 billion, Bloomberg said in
a statement.
The city will still need the additional $9.8 billion to help
pay for costs that FEMA does not cover, like hazard mitigation,
long-term housing and shoreline restoration and protection
efforts, he said.
Bloomberg is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C., on
Wednesday to speak with congressional leaders.