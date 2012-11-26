Nov 26 New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
said on Monday he will ask Congress for $9.8 billion to pay for
superstorm Sandy costs not covered by insurance or other federal
funds.
In a letter to New York's congressional delegation,
Bloomberg said public, private and indirect losses to the city
from the devastating late-October storm totaled an estimated $19
billion.
Of that, private insurance is expected to cover $3.8
billion, with Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements
to cover at least an additional $5.4 billion, Bloomberg said in
a statement.
The city still will need the additional $9.8 billion to help
pay for costs that FEMA does not cover, like hazard mitigation,
long-term housing, shoreline restoration and protection efforts,
he said.
Bloomberg is scheduled to speak with congressional leaders
in Washington on Wednesday.
Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on Oct. 29. It blasted
through the Northeastern U.S., killing dozens of people,
devastating homes, forcing evacuations, crippling power systems
and shutting down New York City's subway system for days.
The total cost in the region still is not clear as estimates
of the damage, as well as future repair and prevention costs,
continue coming in from states, cities and counties.
Private insurance is expected to cover a large chunk of the
costs, while FEMA is expected to cover at least 75 percent of
eligible costs, but city and state officials can ask for more.
On Nov. 12, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he planned
to ask the federal government for $30 billion in disaster aid
for the state.
Cuomo's initial estimates pegged the total amount of damages
for the region at $50 billion, with about $33 billion of that
incurred in New York state.
Cuomo's office did not immediately reply to a request for
information about how New York City's damages fit into the
overall estimated damages for the state.
The city had about $4.8 billion of uninsured private losses,
$3.8 billion of insured private losses, and $4.5 billion in
losses to city agencies.
Reconstructing the city's damaged roads alone could cost
nearly $800 million, Bloomberg said. New York City, a financial
and tourism center, also lost about $5.7 billion in gross city
product, he said.
Neighboring New Jersey, which saw massive damage to its
transit system and coastline, said it suffered at least $29.4
billion in overall losses, according to preliminary estimates
released by Governor Chris Christie on Friday.