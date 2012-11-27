* Sandy destroyed more houses than Katrina and Rita in 2005
- Cuomo
* NY total includes $32.8 bln for repairs, $9.1 bln for
prevention
* New York to fight for funding in Congress
By Hilary Russ
Nov 26 New York state and New Jersey need at
least $71.3 billion to recover from the devastation wrought by
Superstorm Sandy and prevent similar damage from future storms,
according to their latest estimates.
The total, which could grow, came as New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo said on Monday the state will need $41.9 billion,
including $32.8 billion to repair and restore damaged housing,
parks and infrastructure and to cover lost revenue and other
expenses. The figure also includes $9.1 billion to mitigate
potential damage from future severe weather events, Cuomo said.
Neighboring New Jersey, which saw massive damage to its
transit system and coastline, suffered at least $29.4 billion in
overall losses, according to a preliminary analysis released by
Governor Chris Christie's office Friday. The preliminary cost
estimate includes federal aid New Jersey has received so far.
By some measures, Sandy was worse than Hurricanes Katrina
and Rita, which tore into the U.S. Gulf Coast in 2005, Cuomo
said.
Sandy destroyed 305,000 houses in New York state - a still
provisional number that's likely to grow - compared to the
214,700 destroyed in Louisiana by Katrina and Rita.
Sandy also caused nearly 2.2 million power outages at its
peak in the state, compared to 800,000 from Katrina and Rita in
Louisiana, and impacted 265,300 businesses compared to 18,700,
Cuomo said.
While Sandy may have damaged more homes and businesses,
Katrina took a far greater toll on human lives, killing more
than 1,800 people directly or indirectly. Sandy, by comparison,
is believed to have killed at least 121 people.
"Hurricane Katrina got a lot of notoriety for the way
government handled -- or mishandled, depending on your point of
view -- the situation," Cuomo said at a press conference.
But considering the dense population of the area Sandy
impacted and costs to the economy, housing, and businesses, the
damage done "was much larger in Hurricane Sandy than in
Hurricane Katrina, and that puts this entire conversation, I
believe, in focus," Cuomo said.
Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on Oct. 29. It blasted
through the Northeastern U.S., devastating homes, forcing
evacuations, crippling power systems and shutting down New York
City's subway system for days.
TAKING SANDY COSTS TO CONGRESS
The total cost to the region is still not known as estimates
of the damage, as well as future repair and prevention costs,
continue to come in from states, cities and counties.
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Monday he will
ask Congress for $9.8 billion to pay for Sandy costs not covered
by insurance or other federal funds.
In a letter to New York's congressional delegation,
Bloomberg said public, private and indirect losses to the city
from the devastating late-October storm stood at $19 billion.
Of that, private insurance is expected to cover $3.8
billion, with Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements
to cover at least an additional $5.4 billion, Bloomberg said in
a statement.
The city still will need the additional $9.8 billion to help
pay for costs that FEMA does not cover, like hazard mitigation,
long-term housing, shoreline restoration and protection efforts,
he said.
Whatever the final tally, officials are beginning to
pressure Congress for federal assistance.
Cuomo met on Monday with the state's Congressional
delegation and county officials. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
said in a statement that New York's Congressional delegation
will push hard for additional federal funding.
"The federal government has a clear responsibility to commit
all of the necessary resources to help us rebuild," she said.
Getting federal funds could be a tough fight, because of
pressure on lawmakers to cut spending and raise taxes in order
to shrink the federal deficit.
"This will be an effort that lasts not weeks, but many
months, and we will not rest until the federal response meets
New York's deep and extensive needs," said U.S. Senator Charles
Schumer in a statement.
NUMBERS GAME
Cuomo's earlier estimates had pegged the total amount of
damages for the region at $50 billion, with about $33 billion of
that incurred in New York state.
In New York City, Bloomberg said on Monday that the city had
about $4.8 billion of uninsured private losses, $3.8 billion of
insured private losses, and $4.5 billion in losses to city
agencies.
Reconstructing the city's damaged roads alone could cost
nearly $800 million, Bloomberg said. New York City, a financial
and tourism center, also lost about $5.7 billion in gross city
product, he said.
Included in Cuomo's nearly $9.1 billion of mitigation costs
are what he called "common sense" actions, like flood protection
for the World Trade center site, roads, subway tunnels and
sewage treatment plants, as well as power generators for the
region's fuel supply system and backup power for health care
facilities.
"We will see new projects," said Mysore Nagaraja, former
president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Capital
Construction Co.
"In order to justify whatever money they finally end up
getting, they have to come up with this list of projects that
need to be done so that the future Sandy will not have the
impact it had this time," he said.
Nagaraja is currently chairman of Spartan Solutions LLC, an
infrastructure consulting firm.