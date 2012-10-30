(Adds comments from mayor, paragraphs 3-5, details)
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Oct 29 New York City evacuated
neighbors of a nearly completed, 90-story luxury apartment
building on Monday after the top of a construction crane
collapsed in high winds, prompting fears the crane's boom could
crash to the ground.
With the city bracing for massive storm Sandy, which made
landfall in southern New Jersey later on Monday, the crane's
upper arm dangled over the street near Central Park from what
should eventually become the city's tallest residential
building, where con d ominium units will start at $16.75 million.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg said the crane had been inspected on
Friday, as other construction cranes had ahead of the storm, and
that the cause of the accident remained unknown. Engineers went
to the top of the building to examine the crane but stopped
short of attempting any repairs, officials said.
"It's conceivable that nobody did anything wrong whatsoever
and it wasn't even a malfunction, it was just a strange gust of
wind," Bloomberg told a news conference.
"Just because it was inspected, that doesn't mean that God
doesn't do things or that metal doesn't fail. There's no reason
to think at this point in time that the inspection wasn't
adequate," he said.
Firefighters closed streets for several blocks surrounding
the site, evacuated 300 apartments in three buildings and were
preparing to evacuate more, a Fire Department spokesman said.
Passers-by stared in amazement and apprehension, while some
stopped to take pictures of the building that will feature $90
million duplexes.
"It's fascinating, I saw it on TV and came out to see it.
But it's also scary. If it happened there, who knows where else
it could happen," said Sam O' Keeffe, 25, a bartender who lives
in the neighborhood.
The building, known as One57 and designed by Christian de
Portzamparc, has been climbing ever higher and, at 1,004 feet
(306 meters), it will tower over other buildings near Columbus
Circle at the southwest corner of Central Park.
Ninety-two luxury condominiums will sit atop a five-star
Park Hyatt hotel.
Two of those units were under contract for more than $90
million each, The New York Times reported last month, citing the
president of building developer, Extell Development Company.
Extell, which did not respond to requests for comment on
Monday, announced in May it had reached $1 billion in sales and
that half of its units had sold in six months. Occupancy was set
for 2013.
The contractor was Australia's Lend Lease Construction
and Canada's Pinnacle Industries own the crane, said
Mary Costello, a spokeswoman for Lend Lease.
"We are working with structural engineers and the DOB
(Department of Buildings) on evaluating any additional measures
that can be taken to secure the boom and crane structure,"
Costello said.
In April, a 30-year-old laborer died at a subway
construction site after the boom of a subway crane came off and
crashed down. Yonkers Contracting Co. Inc. was cited with 10
serious violations by the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration as a result.
That same month, a Manhattan state judge acquitted a
construction company owner of manslaughter for a crane collapse
that killed two workers in May 2008 and raised concerns about
high-level building projects in New York.
In that case, a nearly 200-foot-tall crane snapped in half
and crashed onto a building on the Upper East Side. I n March
2008, a giant crane fell and crushed a residential building in
Manhattan, killing seven people.
